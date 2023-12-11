King Mallory

King Mallory
Senior International Defense Researcher; Affiliate Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Education

B.A. in Russian language and literature, Middlebury College

Overview

King Mallory is a senior researcher at RAND and a former CEO. Previously, he was national security policy coordinator for the presidential campaign of Ohio Governor John R. Kasich. He served as CEO of the Aspen Institute Germany (2007–13) and as the senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs from (2002–07) where he also managed $4 billion of the $18 billion U.S. foreign assistance budget. Mallory was CEO of Credit Suisse Investment Funds Moscow AO (1992–97) where he launched the first family of domestic Russian mutual funds for Credit Suisse First Boston. Mallory participated and was instrumental in the structuring and closing of numerous mezzanine and buyout transactions at Allied Capital (1997–02). Before joining the private sector, Mallory specialized in Russian and non-proliferation issues and was a research assistant, visiting fellow, and assistant policy analyst at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and RAND, respectively. He has a B.A. in Russian language and literature (PBK Jr. Yr., SCL) from Middlebury College.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

National Security Policy Coordinator, Kasich for America Inc.; Executive Director, The Aspen Institute Germany; Senior Advisor, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Recent Projects

  • New Challenges in Cross Domain Deterrence
  • Burdensharing and its Discontents: Understanding and Optimizing Allied Contributions
  • Analyzing the Health and Strength of Alliance and Partner Architectures
  • DHS Acquisition Reform

Selected Publications

Krause J., Mallory C. K., The Role of Chemical Weapons in Soviet Military Doctrine: Military and Historical Experience 1914-1992, Westview Press, 1992

Krause J., Mallory C. K. "Strategic Implications of the Iranian Nuclear Programme," in Krause J., Mallory C. K., Iran's Nuclear Programme: Strategic Implications, Rutledge, 2011

Krause J., Mallory C. K., International State Building and Reconstruction Efforts: Experience Gained and Lessons Learned, Budrich, 2010

Krause J., Mallory C. K., Afghanistan, Pakistan and Strategic Change: Adjusting Western Regional Policy, Rutledge, 2014

Mallory C. K., "The Transatlantic Relationship in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities," All Azimuth: A Journal of Foreign Policy and Peace (Bilkent University), 74(1 (1)), 2012

Honors & Awards

  • Phi Beta Kappa (Jr. Year), Middlebury College
  • Summa Cum Laude, Middlebury College

Languages

Russian; German; French; Python

Publications

  • Globe made of puzzle pieces, photo by dem10/Getty Images

    Report

    Democracy at Risk? Summary of an International Conference on Challenges Facing Democracies

    Motivated by a worldwide decline in democracy, RAND held an international experts' conference on democracy and governance programming in May 2023. This document summarizes the conference's key findings.

    Dec 11, 2023

  • Report

    Report

    Data-Driven Strategic Planning: Aligning Program Planning, Budgeting, and Strategic Goals

    In this report, the authors use a novel data-driven approach to identify key themes and objectives that will help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer update its strategic plan.

    Oct 19, 2023

  • A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020, photo by KCNA/Reuters

    Multimedia

    North Korean Sanctions Evasion

    Experts chronicle the historical background and rationale for United Nations sanctions on North Korea, discussing the threats posed by North Korean proliferation, the importance of sanctions enforcement, and North Korea's sanction-evasion tactics.

    Aug 15, 2022

  • People stand in line in front of Huawei's new flagship store, as it officially opens in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2020, photo by Aly Song/Reuters

    Report

    Bridging the Gap: Assessing U.S. Business Community Support for U.S.-China Competition

    The authors assess how the U.S. business community viewed Trump administration policies designed to counter China's anticompetitive economic behaviors and how to improve support from the business community in U.S. competition with China.

    May 16, 2022

  • Marines with Combat Marksmanship Coaches Reserve conduct the new Annual Rifle Qualification at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 21, 2021, photo by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay/U.S. Marine Corps

    Report

    Countering Violent Extremism in the U.S. Military

    To support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)'s efforts to counter extremism in its ranks, the authors considered how a terrorism prevention framework might address the issue. They offer intervention initiatives that DoD might consider adopting.

    Oct 25, 2021

  • The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a mausoleum in Pyongyang, North Korea, photo by narvikk/iStock

    Report

    North Korean Sanctions Evasion Techniques

    This report details the entities involved in North Korea's sanctions evasion activities and sanctions evasion techniques in the areas of hard-currency generation, restricted and dual-use technology acquisition, covert transport, and covert finance.

    Sep 23, 2021

  • People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017, photo by Toru Hanai/Reuters

    Tool

    DPRK Sanctions: Countering DPRK Proliferation Activities

    This tool provides an understanding of sanctions regimes currently in force against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    Apr 29, 2019

  • World map on abstract technology background

    Commentary

    New Challenges in Cross-Domain Deterrence

    This Perspective places deterrence within the spectrum of influence strategies available to international actors. Strategies of deterrence by denial or by threat of punishment are suggested for space, cyberspace, hybrid warfare, and terrorism.

    Apr 12, 2018

  • Report

    Report

    Aiding Russia and Ukraine

    Discusses an aid package for Russia and Ukraine consistent with the limitations on G-7 resources; reasonable balance in aid policies toward both countries; emphasis on providing incentives for foreign investment.

    1993