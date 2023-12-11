King Mallory is a senior researcher at RAND and a former CEO. Previously, he was national security policy coordinator for the presidential campaign of Ohio Governor John R. Kasich. He served as CEO of the Aspen Institute Germany (2007–13) and as the senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs from (2002–07) where he also managed $4 billion of the $18 billion U.S. foreign assistance budget. Mallory was CEO of Credit Suisse Investment Funds Moscow AO (1992–97) where he launched the first family of domestic Russian mutual funds for Credit Suisse First Boston. Mallory participated and was instrumental in the structuring and closing of numerous mezzanine and buyout transactions at Allied Capital (1997–02). Before joining the private sector, Mallory specialized in Russian and non-proliferation issues and was a research assistant, visiting fellow, and assistant policy analyst at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and RAND, respectively. He has a B.A. in Russian language and literature (PBK Jr. Yr., SCL) from Middlebury College.
Selected Publications
Krause J., Mallory C. K., The Role of Chemical Weapons in Soviet Military Doctrine: Military and Historical Experience 1914-1992, Westview Press, 1992
Krause J., Mallory C. K. "Strategic Implications of the Iranian Nuclear Programme," in Krause J., Mallory C. K., Iran's Nuclear Programme: Strategic Implications, Rutledge, 2011
Krause J., Mallory C. K., International State Building and Reconstruction Efforts: Experience Gained and Lessons Learned, Budrich, 2010
Krause J., Mallory C. K., Afghanistan, Pakistan and Strategic Change: Adjusting Western Regional Policy, Rutledge, 2014
Mallory C. K., "The Transatlantic Relationship in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities," All Azimuth: A Journal of Foreign Policy and Peace (Bilkent University), 74(1 (1)), 2012