Timothy Marler is a senior research engineer at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His work revolves around emerging technology and science-and-technology policy, with a focus on multi-objective optimization, human modeling and simulation, advanced training technology, virtual reality/augmented reality, machine learning, biotechnology, and human-centered design.
Over his career, Marler has lead projects and programs involving technology assessment, forecasting, and deployment; mathematical algorithm analysis and development; training simulators; system integration software for electromechanical systems; machine learning; and computational models for optimization-based equipment distribution, injury prevention, human performance prediction, and motion capture. He is particularly interested in growing programs based on interrelated projects, often centered on software development.
Marler is a cofounder and colead for the RAND Biological Technologies' Emerging Challenges (BioTEC) Group and the RAND Health Biotechnology and Bioeconomy Strategy Group. He leads the VR/AR thrust for RAND's Tech + Narrative Lab. He currently serves on the Department of Commerce's Materials and Equipment Technical Advisory Committee within the Bureau of Industry and Security.
Previously, Marler was the assistant director of the Virtual Soldier Research lab, codirector of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology lab, and an adjunct professor with the departments of biomedical engineering, mechanical and industrial engineering, and electrical and computer engineering, at the University of Iowa. Additional experience ranges from software design to manufacturing, at Ford Motor Company, Amana, Pacific Northwest National Lab, and Hon. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa.
Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses
Recent Projects
- Operational Test and Training Infrastructure Business Model/Organizational Roles and Responsibilities for the Space Force
- AI at The Helm of a Species Evolution, Exploring Policy Considerations at the Intersection of AI and Biotechnology
- Training Technology Roadmap for Homeland Security
- Strategy and Process to Improve Army-Wide Modeling and Simulation
- Assessment of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) requirements and the use of Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Capabilities for Training
Selected Publications
T. Marler, D. Young, "The Pragmatic Road to a Ph.D.," Times Higher Education, 2018
M. Bataineh, T. Marler, "Neural Network for Regression Problems with Reduced Training Sets," Neural Networks, 2017
M. Bataineh, T. Marler, "Neural Networks for Large-Scale Problems, with Application to Human Motion," Journal of Computer Science Technology Updates, 2016
T. Marler, N. Capdevila, J. Kersten, A. Taylor, S. Wanger, J. MacKiewicz, "Human Simulation for Task-Based Survivability Analysis," International Journal of Human Factors Modelling and Simulation, 2016
T. Marler, J. Arora, Multi-Objective Optimization: Concepts and Methods for Engineering, VDM Verlag, 2009