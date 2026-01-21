Benjamin M. Miller

Benjamin Miller is a senior economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. His work can be broadly categorized into three pillars: infrastructure policy, benefit-cost analyses, and federal background investigation policy. These pillars support a broader focus on the financial, regulatory, and other governance policies that help communities thrive.
Miller has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed studies, including four Congressionally mandated studies, and contributed to many additional state and federal government reports. His research has been supported by a wide variety of governmental and non-governmental entities, and has won multiple awards for impact and innovation. Miller has testified before Congress and is experienced in communicating sensitive, confidential, and controversial findings to senior leaders.
In parallel to his research work, Miller has served in a variety of leadership positions at RAND, including four years as a quality assurance manager and two director roles. He has also served on a variety of expert advisory panels and several dissertation committees. He previously taught advanced econometrics at the RAND School of Public Policy.
Miller holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, San Diego, and a B.S. in economics from Purdue University. Prior to his time at RAND, he served as a statistician in the U.S. Census Bureau's Social, Economic, and Housing Statistics Division.