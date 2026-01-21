Benjamin M. Miller

Benjamin M. Miller

Senior Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy

Expertise

Benjamin Miller is a senior economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. His work can be broadly categorized into three pillars: infrastructure policy, benefit-cost analyses, and federal background investigation policy. These pillars support a broader focus on the financial, regulatory, and other governance policies that help communities thrive.

Miller has authored over three dozen peer-reviewed studies, including four Congressionally mandated studies, and contributed to many additional state and federal government reports. His research has been supported by a wide variety of governmental and non-governmental entities, and has won multiple awards for impact and innovation. Miller has testified before Congress and is experienced in communicating sensitive, confidential, and controversial findings to senior leaders.

In parallel to his research work, Miller has served in a variety of leadership positions at RAND, including four years as a quality assurance manager and two director roles. He has also served on a variety of expert advisory panels and several dissertation committees. He previously taught advanced econometrics at the RAND School of Public Policy.

Miller holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, San Diego, and a B.S. in economics from Purdue University. Prior to his time at RAND, he served as a statistician in the U.S. Census Bureau's Social, Economic, and Housing Statistics Division.

Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of California, San Diego; B.S. in economics, Purdue University

Selected Work

  • Metz, David, Benjamin M. Miller, Melissa Kay Diliberti, and Weilong Kong, Guidelines for Conducting California Standardized Regulatory Impact Assessments, RAND Corporation (RR-A1386-1), 2024
  • Liisa Ecola, Benjamin Miller, Gaël Le Bris, Richard Barone, Zara Abdurahaman, Steven Popper, Loup-Giang Nguyen, Stephanie Atallah, and Angela Roberson, Envisioning the Future of U.S. Airports, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, 2024
  • Miller, Benjamin M., Noreen Clancy, Douglas C. Ligor, Geoffrey Kirkwood, David Metz, Steven Koller, and Stephanie Stewart, The Cost of Cost-Effectiveness: Expanding Equity in Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants, RAND Corporation (RR-A2171-1), 2023
  • Ligor, Douglas C., Benjamin M. Miller, Maria McCollester, Brian Phillips, Geoffrey Kirkwood, Josh Becker, Gwen Mazzotta, Bruce McClintock, and Barbara Bicksler, Assessing the Readiness for Human Commercial Spaceflight Safety Regulations: Charting a Trajectory from Revolutionary to Routine Travel, RAND Corporation (RR-A2466-1), 2023
  • Miller, Benjamin M., Debra Knopman, Liisa Ecola, Brian Phillips, Moon Kim, Nathaniel Edenfield, Daniel Schwam, and Diogo Prosdocimi, U.S. Airport Infrastructure Funding and Financing: Issues and Policy Options Pursuant to Section 122 of the 2018 Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, RAND (RR-3175), 2020
  • Benjamin Miller, Lloyd Dixon, and Noreen Clancy, "Reasonable and Risk-Based? Replacing NFIP Generally Subsidized Rates with a Means-Tested Subsidy," Southern Economic Journal, 85(4), 2019
  • Knopman, Debra, Martin Wachs, Benjamin M. Miller, Scott G. Davis, and Katherine Pfrommer, Not Everything Is Broken: The Future of U.S. Transportation and Water Infrastructure Funding and Finance, RAND Corporation (RR-1739-RC), 2017
  • Benjamin Miller and Kevin Mumford, "The Salience of Complex Tax Changes: Evidence from the Child and Dependent Care Credit Expansion," National Tax Journal, 68(3), 2015

Authored by Benjamin M. Miller

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