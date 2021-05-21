Benjamin M. Miller

Benjamin Miller is an economist at the RAND Corporation, a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and a research quality assurance manager for RAND's Social and Economic Well-Being Division.
Miller leads high-profile assessments that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public processes and systems. His work focuses on infrastructure systems, financial systems, and regulatory systems. His research has been funded by a wide array of government agencies, presented to multiple Congressional committees and senior government leadership, published in academic journals, RAND reports, and textbooks, and cited by major news outlets such as the New York Times and Politico.
Recent studies include a Congressionally mandated evaluation of U.S. aviation infrastructure finance policies; a series of studies creating and expanding the FORESEE model, which helps the U.S. personnel vetting community plan for and mitigate disruptions; and studies helping both federal and foundation sponsors measure and document the value of research and innovation. Miller has conducted studies that examine financial and infrastructure aspects of hurricane recovery in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, suggest revisions to the national flood insurance program, clarify the opportunities and challenges associated with U.S. regulatory reforms, and provide a vision for U.S. infrastructure finance policy. Miller has also conducted a wide variety of cost-benefit analyses and taught advanced econometrics at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Miller holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, San Diego and a B.S. in economics from Purdue University.
Selected Publications
Miller, Benjamin M., Debra Knopman, Liisa Ecola, Brian Phillips, Moon Kim, Nathaniel Edenfield, Daniel Schwam, and Diogo Prosdocimi, U.S. Airport Infrastructure Funding and Financing: Issues and Policy Options Pursuant to Section 122 of the 2018 Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, RAND (RR-3175), 2020
Knopman, Debra, Martin Wachs, Benjamin M. Miller, Scott G. Davis, and Katherine Pfrommer, Not Everything Is Broken: The Future of U.S. Transportation and Water Infrastructure Funding and Finance, RAND Corporation (RR-1739-RC), 2017
Miller, Benjamin M., Noreen Clancy, Douglas C. Ligor, Geoffrey Kirkwood, David Metz, Steven Koller, and Stephanie Stewart, The Cost of Cost-Effectiveness: Expanding Equity in Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants, RAND Corporation (RR-A2171-1), 2023
Ligor, Douglas C., Benjamin M. Miller, Maria McCollester, Brian Phillips, Geoffrey Kirkwood, Josh Becker, Gwen Mazzotta, Bruce McClintock, and Barbara Bicksler, Assessing the Readiness for Human Commercial Spaceflight Safety Regulations: Charting a Trajectory from Revolutionary to Routine Travel, RAND Corporation (RR-A2466-1), 2023
Benjamin Miller, Lloyd Dixon, and Noreen Clancy, "Reasonable and Risk-Based? Replacing NFIP Generally Subsidized Rates with a Means-Tested Subsidy," Southern Economic Journal, 85(4), 2019
Benjamin Miller, Frank Camm, Marjory Blumenthal, Jesse Lastunen, and Kenneth Miller, Inching Toward Reform: Trump’s Deregulation and Its Implementation, RAND (PE-241), 2017
Benjamin Miller, "The Not-So Marginal Value of Weather Warning Systems," Weather, Climate, and Society, 10(1), 2018
Alan Smart, Andrew Coote, Benjamin Miller, and Richard Bernknopf "A Review of Socioeconomic Evaluation Methods and Techniques," in Jamie Kruse, Joep Crompvoets, and Jay Pearlman, GEOValue: The Socioeconomic Value of Geospatial Information, Taylor & Francis Group, 2017