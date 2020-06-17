Osonde A. Osoba

Osonde A. Osoba
Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Adjunct Senior Information Scientist
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. & M.S. in electrical engineering, University of Southern California; B.S. in electrical and computer engineering, University of Rochester

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Osonde Osoba (oh-shOwn-day aw-shAw-bah) is an adjunct senior information scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Osoba's research work weaves together two strands: applications of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to diverse facets of policy research and examinations of implications of data-driven or automated decision systems. Recurring themes in his work include algorithmic equity, modeling for decision support, and modeling behaviors.

Before RAND, Osoba was a researcher at the Signal and Image Processing Institute (SIPI) at the University of Southern California (USC) where he worked on theoretical and applied methods for speeding up machine learning algorithms. His work there is the basis of several machine-learning patents. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California and his B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Rochester.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Selected Publications

Osonde A. Osoba, Benjamin Boudreaux, Douglas Yeung, "Steps Towards Value-Aligned Systems," Proceedings of the AAAI/ACM Conference on AI, Ethics, and Society, 2020

Osonde A. Osoba, Bart Kosko, "Fuzzy Cognitive Maps of Public Support for Insurgency and Terrorism," Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation, 14(1), 2017

K. Audhkhasi, O. Osoba, and B. Kosko, "Noise-Enhanced Convolutional Neural Networks," Neural Networks, 78, 2016

Osonde Osoba, Sanya Mitaim, and Bart Kosko., "The noisy expectation–maximization algorithm," Fluctuation and Noise Letters, 12(03), 2013

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: KPBS-TV Online; Newslaundry

Commentary

Publications