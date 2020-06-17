Osonde A. Osoba

Bans on Facial Recognition Are Naive. Hold Law Enforcement Accountable for Its Abuse
Broader police reform may be difficult to achieve. But in the long run, it will be more effective than any specific technology ban.
Jun 17, 2020
The Hill
Osonde Osoba (oh-shOwn-day aw-shAw-bah) is an adjunct senior information scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Osoba's research work weaves together two strands: applications of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to diverse facets of policy research and examinations of implications of data-driven or automated decision systems. Recurring themes in his work include algorithmic equity, modeling for decision support, and modeling behaviors.
Before RAND, Osoba was a researcher at the Signal and Image Processing Institute (SIPI) at the University of Southern California (USC) where he worked on theoretical and applied methods for speeding up machine learning algorithms. His work there is the basis of several machine-learning patents. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California and his B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Rochester.
