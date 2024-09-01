Syuzanna Petrosyan is an M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests are at the intersection of economics and security, covering areas such as conflict economics, allied and adversary trade agreements, and threats to financial systems and institutions. She has a B.A. in economics and international studies from the University of California, Irvine and an M.A. from the University of Southern California School of Journalism.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, Petrosyan was an associate director at the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, where she led the organization’s research and programming initiatives in the post-Soviet space. She is also a co-founder of the Olive Tree Initiative at University of California, an experiential education program that takes students to conflict regions around the world.
Education
M.A. in journalism, University of Southern California; B.A. in economics, international studies, University of California, Irvine