Nancy Kaczynski Pollock

Report
Assessment of the National Patient Safety Initiative: Context and Baseline Evaluation Report I
Assesses the context and goals that were the foundation for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's patient safety initiative.
May 9, 2005
Nancy Pollock is associate director of Corporate Planning and Analysis at RAND. In this role she is responsible for assisting the director with implementing the organization's business planning process, including overall coordination, process and analytical design, interaction with the research and/or functional organizations, and preparation of financial data and plan recommendations for senior management. She also is responsble for managing cross-cutting and/or special projects on an ad hoc basis, including complex financial, strategic, competitive, internal operations, and market analyses. These may be requested by senior management, divisions, and departments, or initiated by CP&A. Previously she was the director of Operations and Business Strategy for the RAND National Security Research Division where she was responsible for the division's strategic business management, as well as financial and operational functions. Prior to joining RAND in 2001 as a health policy analyst, she spent 10 years at the University of Pittsburgh conducting clinical research in the Department of Psychiatry. From 2016–2017, she left RAND to work as director for the Office of the Vice Provost for Research at Carnegie Mellon University where she had the lead in developing operational philosophy and procedures across the Office of Sponsored Programs, the Office of Research Integrity and Compliance, and the Center for Technology Transfer and Enterprise Creation.
Pollock holds an M.P.H. in psychiatric epidemiology from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and a B.A. in psychology and religious studies from the University of Rochester.