Andrea Richardson is a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focus is nutrition epidemiology and encompasses the social and biological risk factors that underlie obesity throughout the life course. Through her work in the health research field, she developed a broad knowledge base in population-based and clinical research. Her research interests include the underlying mechanisms between environment (built and social), behaviors, biology (genetics), and health disparities. She is particularly motivated to address school policies, neighborhood disinvestment, social injustice, and racial inequity that impact health for people who have been systematically excluded from decisionmaking about their community.
Richardson has strong statistical skills and publication history in peer-reviewed journals. Her expertise includes complex longitudinal and structural equation modeling to link environmental determinants to obesity disparities in populations who have been burdened with socioeconomic disadvantage. She is the principal investigator of a NIH-funded project examining how historical and current discriminatory mortgage lending may underlie obesity disparities in the longitudinal cohort Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study. Richardson received her Ph.D. in nutrition epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, her M.P.H. in epidemiology from Emory University, and her B.S. in math from the University of Chicago.
Selected Publications
