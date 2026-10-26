Evaluating Selected Gene Therapies for Cardiovascular Diseases

Objective

Gene therapies are increasingly being developed and evaluated to treat complex diseases with multiple genetic causes, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). However, these studies have not yet been reviewed systematically. We aimed to conduct a scoping review of randomised controlled trials of gene therapies for CVDs and create an evidence map of the included literature.

Methods

We searched six databases for studies published from November 2018 to March 2025. Our search yielded 9106 records, and 1864 publications were reviewed at the full-text level.

Results

We included 28 randomised controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating interventions delivered by RNA interference (13 RCTs; 46%), antisense oligonucleotides (9 RCTs; 32%), plasmids (4 RCTs; 14%) and other vectors (adeno-associated virus and adenovirus; 2 RCTs; 7%). Cardiovascular indications included dyslipidaemia (12 RCTs; 43%), ischaemia (4 RCTs; 14%), transthyretin amyloidosis (4 RCTs; 14%), heart failure (2 RCTs; 7%) and other CVDs (6 RCTs; 21%). Samples included an average of 183 participants (range: 5–655); studies followed these participants for an average of 13 months (range: 3–97). Interventions were efficacious in most (22 RCTs; 85%) of the 26 studies that reported efficacy outcomes, but effects lasted less than 1 year in most studies (69%; 18 RCTs). Serious adverse events varied widely by study (range: 0%–62% of intervention group participants), but 19 RCTs reported that less than 10% of intervention group participants experienced a SAE.

Conclusions

Gene therapies for CVDs were reported to be efficacious in most RCTs, but their effects lasted less than 1 year in 69% of studies. Gene therapies for CVDs show promise in their efficacy and relative safety, but more research is needed to evaluate their long-term effects and risks.