Eric Apaydin is an adjunct policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. He is also a core investigator in the Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation, and Policy at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Apaydin is primarily interested in health care workforce research and systematic reviews. He conducts reviews with both the Southern California Evidence Review Center and the VA Evidence Synthesis Program.
Apaydin received his Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His dissertation consisted of a mix of qualitative, quantitative, and systematic review work on physician satisfaction, job role, and income in the United States. He also earned an M.P.P. in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley, and an M.S. in biology and a B.S. in animal physiology and neuroscience from the University of California, San Diego.
Selected Publications
Apaydin EA, Paige NM, Begashaw MM, Larkin J, Miake-Lye IM, Shekelle PG, "Veterans Health Administration (VA) vs. non-VA healthcare quality: a systematic review," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2023
20.Mohr DC, Apaydin EA, Li BM, Molloy-Paolillo BK, Rinne ST, "Changes in burnout and moral distress among VA physicians before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. ," Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 65(7), 2023
Apaydin EA, Rose DE, Yano EM, Shekelle PG, McGowan MG, Antonini TL, Valdez CA, Peacock M, Probst L, and Stockdale SE, "Burnout Among Primary Care Healthcare Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic," Journal of Occupational and Environmental Health, 63(8), 2021
Apaydin EA, Rose DE, Yano EM, Shekelle PG, Stockdale SE, and Mohr DC, "Gender Differences in the Relationship Between Workplace Civility and Burnout Among VA Primary Care Providers," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2021 (forthcoming)
Apaydin EA, Richardson AS, Baxi S, Vockley J, Akinniranye O, Ross R, Larkin J, Motala A, Azhar G, and Hempel S, "An evidence map of randomised controlled trials evaluating genetic therapies," BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, 26(4), 2021
Apaydin EA, Rose D, Meredith LS, McClean M, Dresselhaus T, and Stockdale SE, "Association between difficulty with VA patient-centered medical home model components and provider emotional exhaustion and intent to remain in practice," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 35(7), 2020
Paige NM, Apaydin EA, Goldhaber-Fiebart JD, Mak SS, Miake-Lye IM, Begashaw MM, Severin JM, Shekelle PG, "What is the optimal primary care physician panel size? A systematic review," Annals of Internal Medicine, 173(3), 2020
Apaydin E, Chen PG, and Friedberg MW, "Differences in physician income by gender in a multiregion survey," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 33(9), 2018