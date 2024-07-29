Drawing upon decades of experience, RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele that includes government agencies, foundations, and private-sector firms.
Jul 29, 2024
This evaluation tested the effectiveness of the Improving Working Memory + Arithmetic (IWM+A) intervention on improving the working memory and numeracy skills of children in Year 3.
Jul 24, 2024
In this cluster randomized clinical trial (RCT), we aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of a tailored peer-to-peer support intervention for health care workers during the pandemic.
Jun 26, 2024
This is a protocol for a pilot randomized controlled trial of virtually delivered Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy among individuals experiences psychological distress during pregnancy.
Research Brief
Feb 13, 2024
This brief describes the key findings from two randomized controlled trial studies of the Executive Development Program and paired coaching, designed to help principals improve their schools' instructional practices, climate, and student achievement.
Feb 12, 2024
This paper describes the protocol for a pilot randomized controlled trial evaluating the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary effectiveness of a behavioral economics-based intervention designed to support long term medication adherence.
Feb 1, 2024
The BETTER study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of integrating Written Exposure Therapy (WET) within primary care collaborative care management (CoCM) to improve PTSD and depression symptom severity.
Report
Nov 27, 2023
An evaluation of Neighborhood Court, a restorative justice diversion program, indicates a statistically insignificant reduction in recidivism, positive perceptions of the program among stakeholders, and a public willingness to pay for its features.
Oct 30, 2023
Study protocol of a randomized controlled trial testing the effectiveness of two behavioral nudges, one based on peer behavior and one based on best practice guidelines, in reducing excessive postoperative opioid prescriptions.
Aug 16, 2023
A trial by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Diocese of San Bernardino aims to use a parish-based intervention, potentially bridging gaps through education, reducing stigma, and improving access for Latinos.
Jun 21, 2023
A community-informed and culturally grounded opioid prevention intervention can be developed for urban AI/AN emerging adults and can help to build resilience and hopefully decrease opioid use among this underserved population.
Jun 15, 2023
This article describes a pilot test of a brief motivational network intervention for youth experiencing homelessness transitioning to a housing program reduce their substance use and strengthen their prosocial supportive connections.
May 4, 2023
We designed a pragmatic randomized-controlled trial to measure the impact of a behavioral economic electronic health record (EHR) clinical decision support (CDS) intervention to reduce physician prescriptions of new antipsychotic medications among patients with ADRD.