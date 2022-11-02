Lisa V. Rubenstein

Lisa V. Rubenstein
Adjunct Physician Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

M.D., Albert Einstein School of Medicine, New York; M.S.P.H., University of California, Los Angeles; B.A., Sarah Lawrence College

Overview

Lisa V. Rubenstein is an adjunct physician policy researcher at RAND, a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and professor emeritus of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She is a former Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar, past president of the Society of General Internal Medicine, and former board member of AcademyHealth.

Dr. Rubenstein focuses on redesigning health care systems through quality improvement and implementation research. She works on improving implementation science with the Southern California Evidence-Based Practice Center at RAND. With RAND collaborators, she implemented and evaluated collaborative care for depression inside and outside of the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system. With key support from RAND and the UCLA School of Public Health, she continues to support VA implementation and evaluation of the patient-centered medical home primary care model, and to evaluate methods for improving management for complex or high risk primary care patients. She has directed several post-graduate fellowship programs, and has expertise in evaluation of complex interventions, evidence review for quality improvement, medical record review, and performance measurement in inpatient, nursing home, and outpatient settings.

Dr. Rubenstein recieved the VA's Under Secretary for Health Award in 2000, is the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health 2013 Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree, and received the Society of General Internal Medicine John M. Eisenberg National Award for Career Achievement in Research. Rubenstein recieved her M.D. from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine and her M.S.P.H. from UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Public Health, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Recent Projects

  • New methods for assessing primary care productivity
  • Regional contingency staffing for primary care and mental health staffing gaps

Honors & Awards

  • Stanford Medicine WellMD Center Physician Well-being Article Award, San Francisco, CA, October 2017
  • The Society of General Internal Medicine John M. Eisenberg for Career Achievement in Research Award, May 2016
  • The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health 2013 Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree. Los Angeles, CA, February 25, 2013

Languages

English, Spanish

