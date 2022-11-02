Lisa V. Rubenstein is an adjunct physician policy researcher at RAND, a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and professor emeritus of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She is a former Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar, past president of the Society of General Internal Medicine, and former board member of AcademyHealth.
Dr. Rubenstein focuses on redesigning health care systems through quality improvement and implementation research. She works on improving implementation science with the Southern California Evidence-Based Practice Center at RAND. With RAND collaborators, she implemented and evaluated collaborative care for depression inside and outside of the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system. With key support from RAND and the UCLA School of Public Health, she continues to support VA implementation and evaluation of the patient-centered medical home primary care model, and to evaluate methods for improving management for complex or high risk primary care patients. She has directed several post-graduate fellowship programs, and has expertise in evaluation of complex interventions, evidence review for quality improvement, medical record review, and performance measurement in inpatient, nursing home, and outpatient settings.
Dr. Rubenstein recieved the VA's Under Secretary for Health Award in 2000, is the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health 2013 Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree, and received the Society of General Internal Medicine John M. Eisenberg National Award for Career Achievement in Research. Rubenstein recieved her M.D. from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine and her M.S.P.H. from UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.