Joshua Snoke is a statistician at RAND. He researches statistical data privacy, algorithmic fairness, and workforce development.
He has expertise broadly in statistical data privacy and has published technical papers and policy reports on topics such as synthetic datasets, model estimation across multiple databases, and differentially private algorithms. He focuses mainly on evaluating and developing practical applications of privacy-preserving methodologies to identify technologies which increase access to administrative or survey data while maintaining privacy and confidentiality.
Outside of privacy, he works on algorithmic fairness and is currently working on applying these ideas to applications in criminal justice, healthcare, and the Department of Defense (DoD). He also works on evaluating programs and policies for workforce development. He focuses on DoD manpower and personnel questions, such as evaluating recruitment and promotion strategies, evaluating predictors of success in military personnel, and evaluating barriers to diversity in the workforce.
His work, both privacy-related and otherwise, involves a variety of administrative and survey data, such as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Internal Revenue Service, the UK Administrative Data Research Network, the Defense Manpower Data Center, and the American Educator Panels. His broader methodological interests include estimation, model selection, non-parametric modeling and classification, and machine learning.
He received his Ph.D. in statistics with a graduate minor in social data analytics from the Pennsylvania State University. He received his B.S. in mathematics and economics from Wheaton College.
Selected Publications
