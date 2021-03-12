Selected Publications
Sousa, J., Smith, A., Richard, J., Rabinowitz, M., Raja, P., Mehrotra, A., Busch, A.B., Huskamp, H.A., & Uscher-Pines, L., "Choosing or Losing in Behavioral Health: A Study of Patient Experiences Selecting Telehealth Versus In-Person Care. ," Health Affairs, 42(9), 2023
Uscher-Pines, L., Kapinos, K., Rodriguez, C., Pérez-Dávila, S., Raja, P., Rodriguez, J.A., Rabinowitz, M., Youdelman, M., & Sousa, J.L., "Access challenges for patients with limited English proficiency: a secret-shopper study of in-person and telehealth behavioral health services in California safety-net clinics," Health Affairs Scholar, 1(3), 2023
Hepner, Kimberly A., Joshua Breslau, Jessica L. Sousa, Carol P. Roth, Teague Ruder, Isabelle González, Cheryl K. Montemayor, and Beth Ann Griffin, Virtual Behavioral Health for Army Soldiers: Soldier Perspectives and Patterns of Treatment, RAND Corporation (RR-A2241-1), 2023
Plombon, S., Rudin, R. S., Sulca Flores, J., Goolkasian, G., Sousa, J., Rodriguez, J., Lipsitz, S., Foer, D., & Dalal, A. K., "Assessing Equitable Recruitment in a Digital Health Trial for Asthma," Applied Clinical Informatics, 14(4), 2023
Sousa, J.L., Raja, P., Huskamp, H.A., Mehrotra, A., Busch, A.B., Barnett, M.L. and Uscher-Pines, L., "Perspectives of Patients Receiving Telemedicine Services for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: A Qualitative Analysis of User Experiences," Journal of Addiction Medicine, 16(6), 2022
Uscher-Pines, L., Sousa, J., Jones, M., Whaley, C., Perrone, C., McCullough, C. and Ober, A.J., "Telehealth Use Among Safety-Net Organizations in California During the COVID-19 Pandemic," JAMA, 325(11), 2021
Hepner, Kimberly A., Jessica L. Sousa, Justin Hummer, Harold Alan Pincus, and Ryan Andrew Brown, Military Behavioral Health Staff Perspectives on Telehealth Following the Onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, RAND Corporation (RR-A421-2), 2021