Michael Spirtas is associate director of the RAND National Security Research Division and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. He has worked in a number of policy areas, including U.S. defense strategy, force development, and command and control. He has also served as a force developer in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, U.S. Department of Defense, and as special assistant to the director, Operational Plans and Joint Matters, U.S. Air Force. He received a Ph.D. in political science (international relations) from Columbia University.
Previous Positions
Special Assistant to the Director, Operational Plans and Joint Matters, United States Air Force; Force Developer, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Policy)
Recent Projects
- Wargaming
- Force Development
- Command and Control
- Multidomain Operations
Selected Publications
Spirtas, Michael, Yool Kim, Frank Camm, Shirley M. Ross, Debra Knopman, Forrest E. Morgan, Sebastian Joon Bae, M. Scott Bond, John S. Crown, and Elaine Simmons, A Separate Space: Creating a Military Service for Space, RAND Corporation (RR-4263-AF), 2020
Linick, Michael E., John Yurchak, Michael Spirtas, Stephen Dalzell, Yuna Huh Wong, and Yvonne K. Crane, Hedgemony: A Game of Strategic Choices, RAND Corporation (TL-301-OSD), 2020
Spirtas, Michael, Thomas Young, and S. Rebecca Zimmerman, What It Takes: Air Force Command of Joint Operations, RAND Corporation (MG-777-AF), 2009
Honors & Awards
- Award for Excellence, Secretary of Defense