Colby P. Steiner

Colby Steiner (he/him) is a physical scientist at RAND with a background in laser, quantum, and solid state physics. At RAND, his work has focused on technical, operational, and logistical issues for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. Specific areas of research include command, control, and communications; intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance; electronic warfare; directed energy; space systems; and agile operational and logistical concepts.
Steiner received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He previously worked at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and the Air Force Research Lab.
Selected Publications
