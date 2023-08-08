Fabian Villalobos

Fabian E. Villalobos (he/him/his) is an associate engineer at RAND and a Professor of Policy Analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. With an interest in the intersection of technology, economics, and geopolitics, Villalobos primarily focuses on issues in the national security and homeland security sectors. His work at RAND has included topics on emerging technologies, logistics, acquisitions, the defense industrial base, and China. Villalobos also has interest in vehicle electrification policy, critical minerals supply chains, and their impacts on climate change and international relations. Recent work has included research on Hypersonic Missiles, Fighter Turbine Engines, Electric Vehicles, Submersibles, and Autonomous Systems.
Villalobos has a background in Materials Science and Chemical Engineering with emphasis on aerospace materials, critical materials, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies. He is a co-inventor and co-author of patents. Previously, he worked in industry at startups and established manufacturers alike supporting R&D, product development, quality assurance, business development, and more.