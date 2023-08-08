Fabian Villalobos

Fabian Villalobos
Associate Engineer; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in materials science, UC Riverside; B.S. in chemical engineering, UC Riverside; AA in liberal arts, San Bernadino Valley College

Overview

Fabian E. Villalobos (he/him/his) is an associate engineer at RAND and a Professor of Policy Analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. With an interest in the intersection of technology, economics, and geopolitics, Villalobos primarily focuses on issues in the national security and homeland security sectors. His work at RAND has included topics on emerging technologies, logistics, acquisitions, the defense industrial base, and China. Villalobos also has interest in vehicle electrification policy, critical minerals supply chains, and their impacts on climate change and international relations. Recent work has included research on Hypersonic Missiles, Fighter Turbine Engines, Electric Vehicles, Submersibles, and Autonomous Systems. 

Villalobos has a background in Materials Science and Chemical Engineering with emphasis on aerospace materials, critical materials, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies. He is a co-inventor and co-author of patents. Previously, he worked in industry at startups and established manufacturers alike supporting R&D, product development, quality assurance, business development, and more.

Research Focus

Honors & Awards

  • RAND Spotlight Award

Commentary

  • An M10 Booker combat vehicle, U.S. Army photo
    Military Technology

    Do Generals Dream of Electric Tanks?

    Members of the House Armed Services Committee have expressed concerns over the electrification of Army combat vehicles. Though such concerns have some merit, there is also a larger issue motivating research and development efforts—the growing demand for energy on the battlefield.

    Aug 8, 2023

    The Hill

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023, photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
    International Diplomacy

    Understanding America's Technological Tit for Tat with China

    China and the United States appear to be barreling towards a path that risks further ratcheting up the ongoing economic war. More-evolved strategies are needed beyond simple retaliatory spirals, to find peaceful equilibria and ensure technoeconomic competition does not spill over into military conflict.

    Jun 26, 2023

    The Hill

  • Sacks of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, October 6, 2022, photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
    Trade Regulation

    Do Car Companies Know Where Their Critical Minerals Come From?

    The initial slate of electric vehicles qualifying for a new federal tax credit was announced in April. Key to eligibility is the source of critical minerals used in their batteries. While the list of acceptable nations of origin is still being worked out, there's an important practical question the IRS should ask: Do carmakers really know where their critical minerals come from?

    Apr 28, 2023

    Barron's

  • Nickel-rich drill cores in Tamarack, Minnesota, November 22, 2021, photo by Mike Hughlett/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/ABACA via Reuters Connect
    Supply Chain Management

    Militaries, Metals, and Mining

    Securing access to supply, increasing global and domestic capacity, and diversifying supply chains for critical minerals should be at the top of the agenda for both nations and private industry. Failure could jeopardize climate mitigation strategies and U.S. military readiness.

    Apr 18, 2023

    New Security Beat

  • Mining facilities at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass, California, January 30, 2020, photo by Steve Marcus/Reuters
    Information Operations

    Emerging Domestic Battery Supply Chain Should Be Wary of China's Information Ops

    China has a huge stake in producing lithium-ion batteries, and is not above waging disinformation campaigns against U.S. firms involved in the battery supply chain. Extraction sector companies could work with cybersecurity experts and the U.S. intelligence community to educate their executives and local governments about any foreign disinformation risks.

    Nov 15, 2022

    The Hill

  • The MP Materials rare earth open-pit mine in Mountain Pass, California, January 30, 2020, photo by Steve Marcus/Reuters
    Supply Chain Management

    Enhance U.S. Rare Earth Security Through International Cooperation

    Most rare earth elements and materials are sourced from overseas but China dominates extraction and processing. With closer multinational cooperation, the United States and its allies and partners could reduce vulnerabilities due to the dependency on China.

    Nov 3, 2022

    Defense News

  • The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the ice about 715 miles north of Barrow, Alaska, October 3, 2018, photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer NyxoLyno Cangemi/U.S. Coast Guard
    Security Cooperation

    As U.S. Shifts Arctic Strategy to Counter Russia, Allies Offer Valuable Info

    U.S. strategy is shifting toward a renewed focus on the Arctic region, reflecting increasing Russian military activity there. U.S. forces could benefit from the knowledge and capabilities of partners and allies with extensive Arctic experience.

    Sep 24, 2021

    United Press International

Publications