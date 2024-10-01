RAND U.S. and International Distributors

RAND titles are available through domestic and international distributors. Contact the distributor or sales representative in your territory for pricing, discounts, shipping, and availability.

United States

RAND books and monographs are available through major wholesalers in the U.S. and are distributed to the trade by National Book Network (NBN). Please contact your sales representative to order, or contact NBN directly:

15200 NBN Way

Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214

Phone: (800) 462-6420 or (717) 794-3800

Fax: (800) 338-4550

Email: custserv@nbnbooks.com

UK/Europe

RAND books and monographs are available in Europe through Ingram. Booksellers and institutions may place orders with your sales representative.

Matthew Dickie

Email: Matthew.Dickie@ingramcontent.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +44(0)7487703995

