Future Wars Program

Ensuring battlefield superiority against tomorrow's adversaries by questioning today's assumptions

Photo by Master Sgt. JaJuan S. Broadnax/U.S. Army

The Future Wars Program is dedicated to understanding and preparing for the character of future conflict.

It serves as the Army's intellectual vanguard, exploring how wars will be fought, what capabilities will be required, and how operational concepts must evolve to ensure battlefield dominance against peer and near-peer adversaries. It extends and challenges current and evolving assumptions and beliefs within the Army about how they plan to operate.

Publications

Publications