Future Wars Program
Ensuring battlefield superiority against tomorrow's adversaries by questioning today's assumptions
Photo by Master Sgt. JaJuan S. Broadnax/U.S. Army
The Future Wars Program is dedicated to understanding and preparing for the character of future conflict.
It serves as the Army's intellectual vanguard, exploring how wars will be fought, what capabilities will be required, and how operational concepts must evolve to ensure battlefield dominance against peer and near-peer adversaries. It extends and challenges current and evolving assumptions and beliefs within the Army about how they plan to operate.
Featured Work
Leadership
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Katharina Ley Best
Acting Associate Director, RAND Army Research Division; Program Director, RAND Arroyo Center; Senior Operations Researcher
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Jeffrey Martini
Associate Program Director, RAND Arroyo Center; Senior International Defense Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy