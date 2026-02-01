Modernization and Transformation
Effective Army transformations for an era of strategic competition, fiscal constraint, and technological advancement
Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise during DEFENDER 25 in Norway
The Modernization and Transformation program focuses on the fundamental restructuring and optimization of Army institutions to meet future challenges.
It addresses the critical question of how the Army must transform its organization—people, processes, industrial partnerships, force structure, and resource allocation—to remain effective in an era of strategic competition, fiscal constraint, and technological advancements.
Featured Work
Leadership
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Katharina Ley Best
Acting Associate Director, RAND Army Research Division; Program Director, RAND Arroyo Center; Senior Operations Researcher
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Jeffrey Martini
Associate Program Director, RAND Arroyo Center; Senior International Defense Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy