Modernization and Transformation

Effective Army transformations for an era of strategic competition, fiscal constraint, and technological advancement

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct an integrated Joint Forcible Entry training exercise during DEFENDER 25 in Norway

The Modernization and Transformation program focuses on the fundamental restructuring and optimization of Army institutions to meet future challenges.

It addresses the critical question of how the Army must transform its organization—people, processes, industrial partnerships, force structure, and resource allocation—to remain effective in an era of strategic competition, fiscal constraint, and technological advancements.

Publications

Publications