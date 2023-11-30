Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources
The Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program (SD&R) conducts research to help the Army understand the emerging strategic context, identify and adjust external demands, and optimize the use of its resources. Employing objective, high-quality expertise developed over many years of focused, sustained research, the program provides both long-term and quick-response support on issues of critical importance to the Army.
Sponsors of Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program Research
Army senior leaders sponsor the research conducted in SD&R. Before accepting funding for any new study, we work closely with the sponsor and their staff to ensure it focuses on a major policy concern and that its tasks are carefully scoped to allow objective, analytic research in a timely manner.
The Army Deputy Chiefs of Staff, G-2, G-3/5/7, G-8; U.S. Army European Command; U.S. Army Pacific Command; U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command; U.S. Army Futures Command; and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command are among the most frequent sponsors of SD&R studies. The program supports senior leaders from across the Army, however, and provides objective research and analysis for Army leadership with pressing issues in our research streams.
Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program Leadership
Research Streams
The Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program sustains research streams in seven major policy domains, below.
Operational Concepts
Featured Publication
Modernization and Readiness
Featured Publication
Posture and Force Employment
Featured Publication
Allies and Partners
Featured Publication
Risk Assessment and Resource Use
Featured Publication
Strategic and Emerging Threats
Featured Publication
Research Methods
The Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program uses a diverse set of methods to tackle questions across research streams.
Wargames
Featured Publication
Statistical Analysis and Forecasting
Featured Publication
History and case studies
Featured Publication
Surveys and Expert Elicitation
Featured Publication
Risk Analysis
Featured Publication
For more about a particular research stream, contact:
Molly Dunigan, Director
(412) 683-2300, x4292, mdunigan@rand.org