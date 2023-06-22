Event Details Tuesday, September 12, 2023

About the Program

Please join us for a virtual program that will explore the interrelationships between the public and private sector in identifying and reacting to the risks associated with highly interconnected supply chains. The specific focus will be bridging the gap between private perceptions and management of risk and broader public requirements for overall security.

The event will open with brief presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion with experts from across industry, government, and academia.

Takeaways

Get latest analysis on risks to supply chain from escalating tensions between China and Taiwan

Learn strategies to build resilience in the interest of economic competitiveness, continuity of operations and national security

Understand why policymakers consider private sector supply chains to be opaque and ways to address that and incentivize additional U.S. industrial resilience

Examine case studies of successful and unsuccessful public / private partnerships and information sharing

Take away how the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act provide templates for public / private partnerships beyond the semiconductor and clean tech sectors

This virtual event is presented by the RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute, the Council for Supply Chain Management Professionals, and Exiger.

Presenters Featured Speaker Grant T. Harris Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Grant T. Harris is the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis. He was appointed by President Joseph R. Biden, confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 7, 2022, and officially sworn in on April 19, 2022. Harris leads a staff of more than 225 trade and industry experts that produce innovative, high-quality, in-depth trade analyses and develop strategies to maintain the leading competitive edge of American industry throughout the world. Full Bio » Mark Baxa President and CEO, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Mark Baxa was named full-time President & CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) in June 2022, after serving for more than a year in an interim capacity. Baxa brings many years of service in supply chain leadership roles and that of CSCMP with him, including serving at the Roundtable, Board of Directors, and in all elected Board Officer roles, including Chairman of the Board in 2019. Full Bio » Caitlin Lee Director, Acquisition and Technology Policy Program, RAND National Security Research Division Caitlin Lee is the director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program (ATP), part of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD). She is a political scientist with a research focus on innovation, force planning, emerging technology and organizational culture. In her previous role at the Mitchell Institute, she stood up the Center for UAV and Autonomy Studies Full Bio » Bob Kolasky Senior Vice President, Critical Infrastructure, Exiger Bob Kolasky is Senior Vice President of Critical Infrastructure at Exiger, where he directs the development of cutting-edge third party and supply chain risk management technology for the critical infrastructure community. Bob is a widely-recognized expert with over two decades of experience. He’s a Nonresident Scholar in the Carnegie Endowment’s International Peace’s Technology and International Affairs Program, a CSIS Senior Associate, and a Senior Fellow at Auburn University’s McCrary Institute. Bob also served the OECD’s High-Level Risk Forum Chair. Full Bio » Steve Martinez HQ AF Logistics Concept Division Federal civil service employee upon retirement from the U.S. Air Force after 22+ years of service as a Master Logistics Readiness Officer, with leadership experience in Logistics, Supply Chain Management and related functional capabilities. See more on LinkedIN » Jared Mondschein RAND Physical Scientist; Department of State augmentee Jared Mondschein is a physical scientist at RAND Corporation. At RAND, Mondschein has focused on a range of science policy challenges, ranging from synthetic opioids and supply chain issues to deepfakes, smart cities and clean energy integration. He is a member of the World Economic Forum's G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance Working Group, which works with partnering cities to develop and implement model technology policies. Full Bio » Organizer and Introductory Speaker Bradley Martin Director, RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute Bradley Martin is the director of the RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute, and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Martin retired from the Navy as a surface warfare Captain after 30 years service, including four command tours. Full Bio » Additional Presenters Steve Martinez, HQ AF Logistics Concept Division (invited)

