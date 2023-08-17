Caitlin Lee is the director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program (ATP), part of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD). She is a political scientist with a research focus on innovation, force planning, emerging technology and organizational culture. In her previous role at the Mitchell Institute, she stood up the Center for UAV and Autonomy Studies. Before Mitchell, she held several management and research leadership positions at RAND, including Associate Director of NSRD's Acquisition and Technology Policy program and Acting Associate Director of the Strategy and Doctrine program in RAND Project AIR FORCE. At RAND, she led several projects related to global force management and joint officer development, and supported projects related to readiness, military innovation, command and control, and special mission analysis. She is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, where she teaches a class on force planning. Earlier in her career, Lee was the senior aviation reporter of the Americas Bureau of Jane's Information Group, where she covered military technology, budget, acquisition and strategy issues inside the Pentagon and at airbases worldwide, including Kabul, Kandahar and Bagram airfields in Afghanistan. She has a Ph.D. in War Studies from King's College in London and an M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University. She graduated summa cum laude from Northeastern University.
