Trust…but first, verify. The security clearance process is the mechanism the U.S. government uses to determine who can be trusted to safeguard America’s secrets and most sensitive facilities. The government requests detailed and personal information from an applicant, investigates and verifies whether the information they provided is true, and determines whether anything about that individual’s behavior or actions presents an unacceptable risk to trusting the individual—ultimately seeking to weed out potential leakers, spies, and violent actors who would breach that trust. For many who have gone through it, this process has been seen as cumbersome, opaque, and time-intensive—and to some, too intimidating to even embark upon. As part of its Trusted Workforce 2.0 security clearance transformation efforts, the U.S. government is working to modernize information collection from individuals who apply for a clearance while improving the customer experience and adhering to principles of fairness and equity.

Over the last year, RAND conducted analysis and released studies related to ways the government could improve the security clearance process: addressing online misinformation about security clearances, improving the candidate experience in the security clearance process, and addressing the potential for bias and inequity in the process.

Please join us on Thursday, February 29, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET, for a moderated panel discussion about steps the U.S. government can take to ensure that the security clearance process is not only better understood but also fair and equitable from a candidate perspective so it can continue to grow its talent base to meet U.S. national security needs.

Charlie Sowell, CEO of SE&M Solutions, will moderate the discussion.

