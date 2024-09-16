Legal and Operational Considerations for Autonomous Maritime Systems

Photo by John F. Williams/U.S. Navy

Date: September 16-18, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. local time Location: Troia, Portugal

Maritime autonomous systems have been operationalized in various applications such as the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, and in-situ open ocean hurricane measurements by NOAA, as well as in inland waterways. Most of these systems are commercial and off-the shelf (COTS) and widely available. Yet their use, jurisdiction, and legality have no agreed upon framework under any national or international laws, especially in the context of civil or criminal cases. For instance, were the U.S. Coast Guard to use autonomous vehicles to surveil and/or interdict drug traffickers or smugglers, what kinds of data (and therefore what sensor packages) would be appropriate for prosecution in a court of law? Equally nebulous, and in uncharted territory, is the applicability of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on tracking/surveilling in international waters for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, oil spills, or piracy. To date these issues have been resolved in an ad-hoc manner primarily by the United States and European allies, driven by security concerns and [TK] by their respective navies. As maritime autonomous systems proliferate, we need a framework and agreed upon maritime laws both from a legal as well as operational perspective for navies and coast guards.

To advance our understanding and examine the challenges associated with the operations and use of such systems, the Portuguese Navy and RAND will hold a workshop on ‘Legal & Operational Considerations for Autonomous Maritime Systems' coincident with the yearly REP(MUS) exercise. The objective of the workshop is to bring together a number of thought leaders in allied nations to examine these challenging issues that pertain to making autonomous marine systems more useable in national and homeland security, as well as in commercial scenarios which touch on national security.

The workshop will be presented in five modules:

National security applications of autonomous maritime systems

Maritime law and regulation of autonomous vessels/systems

Unmanned cargo vessels and implications for national security

Recent developments in commercial/military use of autonomous systems

How autonomous systems might shape the future of naval operations

This event is by invitation only.