A Discussion on Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles

Since fall 2021, RAND researchers have conducted ongoing studies on the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in three Los Angeles neighborhoods: Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice.

To better inform the development of effective policy to address homelessness, researchers also collected survey data in these neighborhoods to provide information about individual housing needs, experiences, and preferences.

Join us for a virtual conversation with RAND experts who will discuss findings from their latest report, which includes results from fall 2021 through December 2024.

Photo by RIck Garvey/RAND

Moderator

Brittney Weissman Executive Director, Hollywood 4WRD

Featured Speakers

Louis Abramson Adjunct Physical Scientist

Contact Sarah Hunter with questions about the event.