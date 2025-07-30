A Discussion on Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles
Findings from 2024 Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS)
RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness
Past event
Jul 30, 2025
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. PT Online
Registration Closed
Since fall 2021, RAND researchers have conducted ongoing studies on the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in three Los Angeles neighborhoods: Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice.
To better inform the development of effective policy to address homelessness, researchers also collected survey data in these neighborhoods to provide information about individual housing needs, experiences, and preferences.
Join us for a virtual conversation with RAND experts who will discuss findings from their latest report, which includes results from fall 2021 through December 2024.
Photo by RIck Garvey/RAND
Moderator
Featured Speakers
Louis Abramson
Adjunct Physical Scientist
Contact
Contact Sarah Hunter with questions about the event.
A Discussion on Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles
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