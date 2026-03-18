America’s Housing Crunch: What the Evidence Says

For many Americans, owning a home has never felt more out of reach. With prices soaring and supply lagging, housing affordability has become one of the nation’s most pressing policy challenges.

In this Policy Lab, RAND economist Jason Ward unpacks what’s driving the housing crunch and shares evidence‑based insights on how governments, builders, and communities can move toward lasting, practical solutions.

Photo by bilanol/Adobe Stock

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