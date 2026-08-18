AI and Biosecurity: Managing Risks, Preserving Progress

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Artificial intelligence could accelerate scientific discovery and help researchers develop new treatments for diseases. But it could also make it easier to develop biological weapons. What can be done to reduce the risks of misuse while preserving scientific progress?

In this Policy Lab, RAND’s Steph Guerra discusses the rapidly evolving intersection of AI and biotechnology and a layered defense strategy to prevent, detect, and deter AI-enabled biological threats.

Photo by Parilov/Adobe Stock

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