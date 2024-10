The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism

In the ten years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, America has been humbled, hopeful, torn, driven, and inspired. At this program, Brian Michael Jenkins explored some of the most significant political, fiscal, social, cultural, psychological, and military implications of U.S. policymaking since 9/11.

About the Speaker

Brian Michael Jenkins, senior adviser to the president of RAND, initiated RAND's research on terrorism in 1972. A prolific writer and commentator, he is one of the nation's foremost experts on terrorism, and the author of Will Terrorists Go Nuclear? (2008, Prometheus Books) and the forthcoming Stray Dogs and Virtual Armies: Radicalization and Recruitment to Jihadist Terrorism in the United States Since 9/11 (September 2011, RAND Corporation). In anticipation of the 10-year anniversary of 9/11, Jenkins spearheaded the RAND effort to take stock of America's policy reactions and give thoughtful consideration to future strategy. That effort is presented in a new book, The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism.