Media Conference Call on Possible North Korean Missile Launch, Nuclear Test

April 11, 2012

RAND experts Bruce Bennett (from Seoul) and Andrew Scobell conducted a media conference call discussing a widely anticipated North Korean satellite missile launch and reports that North Korea is preparing to conduct a third nuclear test.

Bruce Bennett is a senior defense analyst specializing in North and South Korea, particularly deterring North Korean provocations and nuclear threats. He is the author of "Uncertainties in the North Korean Nuclear Threat."

Andrew Scobell is a senior political scientist focused on U.S.-China relations, including its influence over North Korea. He is co-author of "Conflict with China: Prospects, Consequences and Strategies for Deterrence."

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