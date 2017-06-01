Security Tensions in Northeast Asia

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been accelerating since the beginning of the year when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced he would carry out an intercontinental ballistic missile launch in 2017. The Trump administration says the “era of strategic patience” is over and raised the possibility of a preemptive strike. China warns of “storm clouds gathering” and that tensions on the Korean peninsula could spin out of control.

In this Events @ RAND podcast, RAND's Bruce Bennett, an expert in Northeast Asian military issues, discusses efforts by the U.S., its allies, and China to defuse the current situation and halt North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.

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