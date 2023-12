The Future of U.S.-Russia Relations

Evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. elections and U.S. sanctions against Russia over the use of a banned nerve agent in the U.K. are the latest signs of deteriorating relations between the former Cold War foes.

The recent Trump-Putin summit was designed to improve relations, but the prospect for rapprochement is uncertain as U.S. lawmakers push for stricter sanctions that Russian Prime Minister Medvedev said would amount to “a declaration of economic war.”

In this Events @ RAND podcast, RAND experts Samuel Charap, Dara Massicot, and Michael J. Mazarr discuss where the U.S.-Russia relationship is heading.

Featured Speakers

Samuel Charap Senior Political Scientist

Dara Massicot Policy Researcher

Moderator