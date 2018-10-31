Potential Paths to Korean Unification

November 14, 2018

In this Call with the Experts podcast, RAND senior international/defense researcher Bruce Bennett recommends actions that South Korea and the United States could take to set the conditions for a stable reunification of the Korean Peninsula, should the opportunity arise, and examines challenges that could dramatically affect how the reunification process might develop and how it might ultimately be resolved. Lisa Sodders and Khorshied Samad from the RAND Office of Media Relations moderate.

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