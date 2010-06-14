Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment

Video: RAND Congressional Briefing Series

Presenters

James Hosek Director, Forces and Resources Policy Center, RAND National Defense Research Institute

Director, Forces and Resources Policy Center, RAND National Defense Research Institute Beth Asch Associate Director, Forces and Resources Policy Center, RAND National Defense Research Institute

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) budget for enlistment and reenlistment bonuses increased substantially between FY00 and FY08—from $266 million to $625 million (in 2008 dollars) for enlistment bonuses and from $872 million to $1.4 billion for reenlistment bonuses. Congress asked DoD to determine the effect of bonuses on wartime military recruitment and retention efforts and on attrition.

This briefing will describe, among other things

the number and average amount of bonuses

recruiting and retention in the absence of bonus increases

targeting of bonuses to specific issues

the cost-effectiveness of bonuses relative to other resources.

