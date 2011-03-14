Partners in Preparedness: How Governments Can Leverage the Strengths of NGOs in Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery

The Nongovernmental Sector in Disaster Resilience: Conference Recommendations for a Policy Agenda
Mar 14, 2011
On the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute, in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations and with sponsorship from The Allstate Foundation, held a community conference that focused on the role of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in disaster response and recovery, helping displaced and returning populations, and post-disaster mental health services and psychological recovery. The goal of the conference was to formulate action plans and policy recommendations.
This briefing presents those plans and recommendations, including the need to
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND focuses on the issues that matter most such as health, education, national security, international affairs, law and business, the environment, and more. As a nonpartisan organization, RAND operates independent of political and commercial pressures. We serve the public interest by helping lawmakers reach informed decisions on the nation's pressing challenges.