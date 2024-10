An Evaluation of the Early Progress of The Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship Program

Gabriella C. Gonzalez, Social Scientist, RAND Corporation, presents a summary of findings from Fulfilling The Pittsburgh Promise, a postsecondary education scholarship intended to remedy the area's population decline, foster high school completion and college readiness among Pittsburgh district students, and prepare a capable and energetic workforce for the city.