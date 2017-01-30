Measuring Real Income Growth and Income Distribution

Part of the Charles Wolf, Jr., Endowed Lecture Series, Featuring Harvard’s Martin Feldstein

On January 30, 2017, Pardee RAND welcomed Dr. Martin Feldstein, the George F. Baker Professor of Economics at Harvard University, president emeritus of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and former chief economic advisor to President Ronald Reagan, as part of the Charles Wolf, Jr., Endowed Lecture Series. The title of Feldstein's talk was "Measuring Real Income Growth and Income Distribution."