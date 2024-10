The Rise and Fall of the ABM Treaty: Missile Defense and the U.S.-Russia Relationship

February 7, 2018

In this panel discussion, experts explore how the U.S.-Russia relationship has shaped the development and deployment of ballistic missile defenses. Panel participants include: Bilyana Lilly, Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation; Dr. James Cameron, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Fundação Getulio Vargas; Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; Thomas Karako, Senior Fellow and International Security Program and Director of the Missile Defense Project, the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

The panel was hosted by the Project on Military and Diplomatic History and the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

Featured Speaker

Bilyana Lilly, Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation