Why We Should Control the Speed of Life

November 3, 2018

The pace of just about everything—transportation, weapons, the flow of information—is accelerating. But as life gets faster, will our brains, our society, and our decisionmaking processes be able to keep up?

In this TED talk, RAND social scientist Kathryn Bouskill discusses how culture and rituals can help us cope and set the right pace for our health and well-being.

Featured Speaker

Kathryn E. Bouskill, Social Scientist, RAND Corporation