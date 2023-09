Communities, Equity, and COVID-19

While we all have been affected in some way by the COVID-19 crisis, the pandemic has exposed fissures in our communities, including significant social and systemic inequities. In this briefing, Anita Chandra discusses RAND’s efforts to understand COVID-19’s toll on particularly vulnerable populations. She talks about the short- and long-term impacts of today’s policy choices on economic and health equity, as well as ways RAND research can help decisionmakers strengthen communities for a post-COVID-19 future.