PHRESH Research Can Help Pittsburgh Residents Shape the Future of Their Neighborhoods

RAND's Pittsburgh Hill/Homewood Research on Neighborhood Change and Health (PHRESH) project has been studying the way neighborhood investments in the Hill District and Homewood residents of Pittsburgh affect diet, sleep, health and well-being for more than 10 years. Findings have shown that when residents are involved in decisions shaping their neighborhood, communities can become healthier and happier.