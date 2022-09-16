A Conversation About Biodefense at the RAND Corporation
This video is hosted by C-SPAN. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server, nor does it endorse any advertising content.
September 16, 2022
The U.S. Intelligence Community’s 2022 annual threat assessment warns of the risks of adversary interest in biological weapons, noting that global shortcomings in preparedness for the pandemic may inspire some adversaries to consider options related to biological weapons developments.
RAND welcomed Rep. Brad Wenstrup from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for a conversation with experts on biological threats and weapons, with opening remarks from RAND CEO Jason Matheny and Ranking Member of the Committee, Rep. Mike Turner. The discussion addresses the following questions:
- What are the current and emerging biological weapons threats?
- What should the United States do in response to these threats?
- What lessons can be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Speakers
Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation
Senior Fellow for Global Health, Council on Foreign Relations
Executive Director, Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense
Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation
Senior International and Defense Researcher, RAND Corporation
Political Scientist, RAND Corporation