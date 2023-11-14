Online Press Kit

What is RAND?

Some people call us a think tank but research organization is a more fitting descriptor given our nonprofit status and non-ideological approach to helping improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND focuses on the issues that matter most, such as health, education, national security, international affairs, law and business, the environment, and more. For more detail check out RAND at a glance, our history, our annual report, or Frequently Asked Questions.

How can I see your research?

RAND reports are available for free at rand.org and you are welcome to cite this research in news articles. You can search by title, author, research category, or document number. We also provide free hard copies to journalists. Just write us at media@rand.org. We would also encourage you to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, and subscribe to our various RSS feeds.

How can I speak with your researchers?

Just send a request to media@rand.org and we'll help arrange an interview. We would also encourage you to peruse our online RAND Policy Experts Guide, replete with researcher bios.

For TV interviews:

We have dedicated studios at the Santa Monica, Pittsburgh, and Washington/Arlington VA offices, and accommodate camera crews at our other offices as well. Our researchers also often travel to nearby TV studios and, occasionally, can conduct interviews via Skype.

For radio interviews:

We have ISDN facilities at the Santa Monica and Washington/Arlington, VA offices.

What about photos?

To request RAND photos, please fill out the photo request form.

What about video?

We have our own multimedia site with videos you can link to, as well as a YouTube channel, which allows you to embed our videos in your site. Small portions of an independent documentary about RAND produced in 2008 are available for B-roll purposes; send a note to media@rand.org for more info.

What about audio?

We post audio files of select news events and have podcast series that you can subscribe to: Congressional Briefings and Events @ RAND.

I'm a student journalist — may I speak with your experts?

Send an email to media@rand.org and we'll try, but please bear in mind our researchers are not always able to accommodate student requests due to time commitments.

Who runs RAND?

Our management team is led by president and CEO Jason Matheny. The Chairperson of our Board of Trustees is Michael E. Leiter.

Who does RAND work for?

RAND has a global clientele that includes government agencies, foundations, other nonprofit organizations, and private-sector firms. Additionally, philanthropic contributions, combined with earnings from RAND's endowment, support research on issues crucial to the policy debate but that reach beyond the boundaries of traditional client funding.

Who does the research?

About 1,775 people from 55 countries work at RAND. Our project teams are assembled from among RAND's 1,025 research professionals from academia, government, and industry whose collective expertise ranges from economics and behavioral science to medicine and engineering. RAND researchers combine theory with real-world experience.

Where are your offices?

RAND is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. RAND’s U.S. locations include Santa Monica, California, the home of its headquarters campus and the Pardee RAND Graduate School; Arlington, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts. RAND also has U.S.-based researchers living and working in almost 40 other states and the District of Columbia. RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium; its research staff comprises people from more than 25 countries. RAND Australia has its office in Canberra.

I want to write for the RAND Blog. Do you accept submissions?

No, sorry. The RAND Blog only publishes work by RAND researchers. We do not accept outside submissions or guest posts.

What if I have other questions?

The RAND Office of Media Relations is here to help. Send an email to media@rand.org. We work with members of the news media to set up interviews with RAND experts, produce news releases and advisories about RAND research and institutional news, and work with RAND researchers to produce op-eds for publication.