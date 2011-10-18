AARP, Centro Fox and the RAND Corporation Release Findings of New Study on Aging Trends in Mexico

For Release Tuesday

October 18, 2011

Event Hosted at AARP Headquarters to feature former President Vicente Fox Quesada

AARP, Centro Fox and the RAND Corporation today unveiled the results of a new report on aging trends in Mexico titled, "Living Longer In Mexico: Income Security and Health." Using data from different sources that were collected during the first decade of the century, the report focuses on the current financial support systems, health status, and needs of Mexico's growing elderly population. Key findings from the report include:

The Mexican population is aging and chronic disease is rising.

Pension and health care coverage depend on type of work previously performed.

The informal sector includes a high proportion of the labor force in Mexico.

Many older Mexicans work after traditional retirement age.

Informal sources of income are important to older Mexicans.

"This report presents a great opportunity for us to examine global common challenges and to learn from each other by sharing best practices," said Jacob Lozada, AARP Board of Directors. "We have a large and productive Mexican American population in the U.S. and through this new research, we hope to gain a better understanding of how best to serve this community, as well as their family members and friends living in Mexico."

"As the population of Mexico ages, the nation will face greater challenges about how to maintain the health and welfare of its older residents," said Emma Aguila, co-author of the study and economist at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization. "This study outlines the challenges ahead and provides some options about how Mexico can strengthen the security of its older population."

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada will be delivering the keynote address about the report at an event hosted by AARP at its headquarters in Washington, DC later today. The presentation of the findings will be accompanied by a discussion addressing common challenges across borders highlighting best practices, ideas, and opportunities to enhance understanding and shape the social and economic implications of aging in the United States and Mexico.

"There are many opportunities and challenges that Mexico and the United States face with the growing aging population," said Vicente Fox Quesada, Former President of Mexico. "Ensuring that Mexico is prepared for this rapid demographic growth is a priority area for Centro Fox. We have enjoyed the opportunity to publish an in depth report on income security and health in Mexico and to address common challenges with the United States."

There has been much progress in Mexico in the delivery of health care to its citizens and the current government hopes to implement a universal health care system, known as Secure Popular, in 2012.

The complete report can be found online at www.rand.org/pubs/monographs/MG1179.html.

About AARP

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a membership that helps people 50+ have independence, choice and control in ways that are beneficial and affordable to them and society as a whole. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to either political campaigns or candidates. We produce AARP The Magazine, the definitive voice for 50+ Americans and the world's largest-circulation magazine with nearly 35 million readers; AARP Bulletin, the go-to news source for AARP's millions of members and Americans 50+; AARP VIVA, the only bilingual U.S. publication dedicated exclusively to the 50+ Hispanic community; and our website, AARP.org. AARP Foundation is an affiliated charity that provides security, protection, and empowerment to older persons in need with support from thousands of volunteers, donors, and sponsors. We have staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Centro Fox

Centro Fox, located in the heart of Mexico, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan center of research and education that responds to the needs of development in Mexico and Latin America, by educating tomorrow's leaders in their state-of-the-art Presidential Library and Think Tank. Centro Fox hosts events and programs that focus on promoting social and economic advancement and democracy.

About RAND RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

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