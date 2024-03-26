Andrew Morral Named RAND's Inaugural Greenwald Family Chair in Gun Policy

For Release Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Andrew Morral, codirector of the RAND Gun Policy in America initiative, has been selected to serve as the inaugural Greenwald Family Chair in Gun Policy.

The Greenwald Family Chair in Gun Policy was established by RAND supporter Gerald Greenwald and the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation to further elevate RAND's gun policy research and expand the work done by the Gun Policy in America initiative.

“Having helped build the Gun Policy in America initiative from the ground up, Andrew is a natural choice to take on this important new role,” said Jason Matheny, RAND's president and CEO. “His experience developing the unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based resources needed to inform gun policy in this country is exactly what we need to help broaden the initiative's research agenda.”

Morral is a recognized leader in the field of gun policy research, frequently advising senior decisionmakers and providing expert testimony on the topic at federal and state levels. As director of the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, Morral has helped define research priorities in gun violence that have shaped the field and federal grant programs. Under Morral's leadership, RAND was a lead organizer of the first-ever national research conference on gun violence, which also launched the Research Society on the Prevention of Firearm-Related Harms for which Morral serves as a founding member of the board.

Established in 2016, the Gun Policy in America initiative aims to create resources where policymakers and the general public can access objective scientific information to facilitate the development of fair and effective firearm policies.

The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation was founded in 1985 by Gerald and Glenda Greenwald to tackle tough social and environmental problems by empowering people and driving community change worldwide.