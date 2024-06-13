Pardee RAND Graduate School Launches Master of National Security Policy Program at New Washington, D.C.–Area Campus

For Release Thursday

June 13, 2024

The Pardee RAND Graduate School is now accepting applications for its inaugural Master of National Security Policy Program (MNSP). The recently launched program is the cornerstone of the school's new campus in the Washington, D.C., area and is designed to shape the next generation of national security policy researchers, thought leaders, and problem solvers.

“Our graduate school is a direct extension of RAND's mission to tackle the world's toughest problems through objective, evidence-based and nonpartisan research,” said Jason Matheny, chief executive officer of RAND. “Our new campus and master's degree program, strategically situated steps from the Pentagon, continue our commitment to data-based research and analytical problem solving in the national security space—a commitment RAND has delivered on since our inception 76 years ago.”

Pardee RAND is the only graduate program in the world colocated with a public policy research think tank making it unique in higher education.

In addition to the newly launched national security–focused program, the school also offers a Master's and Doctorate of Policy Analysis with courses taught by RAND researchers who are global thought leaders in their areas of expertise.

“We empower students with the intellectual, objective, and analytical tools to make positive change in the world,” said Nancy Staudt, dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and vice president at RAND. “RAND's rigorous, fact-based research approach positions our students for top government, private sector and academic positions upon graduation.”

The nine-month MNSP program comprehensively blends methodological and substantive coursework to introduce students to foundational national security policy analysis concepts and develop subject matter expertise in areas including the defense acquisition process, national strategy and space policy. The new Washington D.C.–area campus expands the school's geographic reach from its flagship campus in Santa Monica, California.

Applications are open for fall 2024 at Pardee RAND campuses in Santa Monica, California, and the Washington, D.C., area. Full-time and part-time schedules are available. Learn more and apply.

The Pardee RAND Graduate School was founded in 1970 and is the nation's oldest and largest public policy Ph.D. program. Backed by RAND, it offers multidisciplinary doctoral and master's programs focused on policy analysis and the ways it can shape our world.