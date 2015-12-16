Does North Korea Really Have an H-Bomb?

This commentary was originally published by CNN on December 15, 2015.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed that his country had become a "powerful nuclear weapons state ready to detonate a hydrogen bomb," a so-called H-bomb. If true, the advance would mark a significant step up in the state's arsenal, and would be further cause for concern over an unpredictable and perhaps unstable regime.

But it's a big “if.”

Countries working on nuclear weapons usually first develop nuclear weapons that use fission to break large atoms like uranium or plutonium into smaller atoms, creating considerable energy. A subsequent step is to develop fusion weapons, where small atoms like hydrogen are combined to generate immense amounts of energy. Nuclear weapons that primarily use fusion are thus called hydrogen bombs.

The size of the explosion, known as the yield, is usually measured relative to how much TNT would be required to create a comparable explosion…

The remainder of this commentary is available on cnn.com.

Bruce Bennett is a senior defense analyst at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation.