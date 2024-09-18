Take a Fresh Look at How Leaders Approach Narratives

Sep 18, 2024

By Monika Cooper

This commentary originally appeared on Information Week on September 11, 2024.

In the early hours of a September morning, a severe cyberattack weakens critical municipal infrastructures across the Northeast United States. Water management systems, electric power grids, and transportation networks grind to a halt, creating chaos. In response, leaders emerge into public view to deliver strategic messages of reassurance, playing a decisive role in establishing stability.

The effectiveness of their response hinges on strategic actions, and on the information communicated to their stakeholders. There will likely be stories with narratives that assuage fears of an uncertain future and convey a vision of personal and societal resilience.…

The remainder of this commentary is available at informationweek.com.

More About This Commentary

Monika Cooper is a senior technical advisor/analyst at RAND.

