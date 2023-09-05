Proposals to Address Political Interference
Outcomes of a Trilateral Dialogue
Download
Download eBook for Free
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.5 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Purchase
Purchase Print Copy
|Format
|List Price
|Price
|Add to Cart
|Paperback88 pages
|$18.00
|$14.40 20% Web Discount
Prior to the events of February 2022, political interference was one of the most significant challenges in Russia-West relations. These proceedings reflect a series of discussions among U.S., Russian, and European Union nongovernmental experts who were convened in 2020–2021 to discuss mutual concerns regarding political interference and to find common ground on measures to address them.
Even before February 2022, the European Union, the United States, and Russia had divergent interests, values, and worldviews, as well as significant mutual grievances. Despite these divergences and grievances, the assembled experts came to the view that all parties would have benefited from the establishment of mutually agreed-upon measures to mitigate the destabilizing impacts of political interference.
In a text agreed on in January 2022, the expert group proposed the following measures: (1) increase transparency regarding interpretations of prohibited interference, (2) enhance dialogue on interference, (3) establish self-restraint commitments (regarding election-related infrastructure and hack-and-leak operations), (4) develop technical measures to demonstrate compliance with self-restraint commitments, (5) create guidelines to limit cross-border manipulation of social media, (6) relax restrictions on foreign broadcasters, and (7) formulate declarations of intent not to interfere.
Table of Contents
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Grievances Related to Political Interference
Chapter Three
Proposed Measures
Chapter Four
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A
Sample Framework for a Diagnostic Approach to Defining Prohibited Interference
Appendix B
Contributors' Reservations and Concerns
Research conducted by
This project was sponsored by Carnegie Corporation of New York and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Conference proceeding series. RAND conference proceedings present a collection of papers delivered at a conference or a summary of the conference.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.