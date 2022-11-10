The Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Indo-Pacific Region

Policymakers and scholars gathered to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Indo-Pacific. Presenters examined the conflict from the perspective of Japan and the United States as well as the possible impact it may have on the international order. Admiral (Retired) Harry B. Harris, Jr., the 24th Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command from 2015 to 2018 and United States Ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 2018 to 2021 gave the keynote presentation. Kenko Sone, Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles, and Yuko Kaifu, President of Japan House Los Angeles introduced the event. Other panelists included: Taisuke Abiru, Senior Research Fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation; Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation; and Michael Mazarr, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. The event was moderated by Jeffrey Hornung, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation.

This event is part of a series that examines issues related to the U.S.-Japan alliance. The series is produced in partnership with Japan House LA , a project of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that seeks to foster awareness and appreciation for Japan around the world. This video is the full proceedings of the September 15, 2022 event.

