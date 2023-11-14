Publication Contact Information

A dedicated team of professionals is available to help you gain access to RAND publications.

Get information on requesting:

Review Copies

Requests for book review copies by established publications should be directed to:

Customer Service

RAND

1776 Main St.

P.O. Box 2138

Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138

Phone: 310-393-0411, ext. 7167

Fax: 310-451-7026

Email: order@rand.org

Examination Copies

Requests for examination copies by college and university instructors will be honored if submitted in writing on the institution's letterhead or by email using an educational institution email address with a link to an institutional web page that verifies instructor credentials. Exam copies are $5 each for shipping/handling and must be prepaid via check, visa, mastercard, or american express. Copies will only be shipped to a college or university address.

Alternatively, download a free PDF to consider for course use.

Requests must contain the following information:

Text(s) for adoption

Name of institution

Name of class

Expected enrollment

Name of previous text used

Date of first semester in which document will be used

Desk Copies

Desk copies are available at no charge with evidence of an order placed with a bookstore, and the name of the course for which it will be used.

Submit Exam and Desk Copy requests to:

RAND

Publications Orders

1776 Main Street

PO Box 2138

Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138

Phone toll free: (877) 584-8642

(310) 451-7002 outside the U.S.

Fax: (412) 802-4981

Email: order@rand.org

Foreign Language Rights

As part of RAND's mission to disseminate its research findings to a global audience, RAND negotiates the translation of its books and reports under contract to international institutions and publishers. For more information, please contact Fadia Afashe.